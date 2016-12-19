Festive weekend at Tattershall Hall

A busy weekend for the village hall committee at Tattershall set the tone for Christmas.

Tombola, competitions, a quiz and a buffet supper were followed by the Christmas Draw for 82 prizes, thanks to the generosity of local businesses and friends.

The luxury hamper, worth £80, was won by Ross c/o the Co-op and the evening raised more than £1,300 for village hall funds.

The following day, school children, individuals and musical groups combined their talents and performed at the Annual Carol Concert, interspersed with community Carol singing.

The evening culminated with Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club and The Rotary Club of Woodhall Spa welcoming representatives from a number of local good causes and presenting them with donations.