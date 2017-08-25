Festive get together planned for Horncastle

Community spirit is shining through in Horncastle and is set to bring festive friendship to the town this Christmas.

Town residents are being invited to Get Festive Together and take part in a community Christmas Day lunch.

The event will be held in the town’s community centre and plans are well underway.

“Christmas can be a difficult time for people,” said the Rev Samantha Parsons, part of the team organising the event.

“We want to reach out to those on their own and those unable to be with their families for whatever reason.

“It is something we thought there was a need for and we are really pleased that so many people from across the community have said they want to be involved.”

A number of local businesses have already pledged items for the event, which will run from 11.30am and finish after the Queen’s speech.

The Rev Parsons added: “We plan to serve up a hot traditional two-course Christmas dinner, along with a vegetarian option if needed.

“We were delighted when Mary from the town’s luncheon club said she would be willing to do the cooking and agreed to be part of the committee.

“People from across the community have been keen to get involved.

“We have been really encouraged by the response from volunteers, so it looks like we already have enough help on the day.”

Transport to and from the event for those who need it is also being looked into.

Get Festive Together will be a free community event and the organisers are expecting to cater for between 50 and 60 people.

The Rev Parsons added: “The event is open to anyone - we just want people to feel they have had a special day.”

To book your place, or find out nore, call the Rev Parsons on 01507 523318 or Jennie at Age UK Lindsey on 07590 878380

Although the event is free, there may be people attending who wish to make a donation.

“We would suggest they bring items of long-lasting food which can be given to the local food larder,” added the Rev Parsons.