Festival of free events celebrating Lincolnshire chalk streams

This month sees a week-long festival of free events for all ages in Lincoln and the Wolds.

The Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Festival (August 21-25) has something for everyone, from guided walks to story-telling, and stream dipping to community clear ups.

All events are free, and booking is essential on some to ensure a place:

• Monday August 21 – family fun with pond dipping at Hubbards Hills in Louth, from 10am to 12pm. Wellies will be needed.

• Tuesday August 22 – Play in a day with Rhubarb Theatre at the Collection in Lincoln. In just one day children are able to make the props and star in a special play all about chalk streams. 10am to 3pm.

• Wednesday August 23 – fun for the little ones with interactive story-telling with Rhubarb Theatre, at Tetney Village Hall, from 10am to 11.30am.

• Wednesday August 23 – family practical day, joining residents of Welton le Wold to get stuck in with practical conservation tasks, and look after the beautiful local chalk stream.

• Thursday August 24 – guided walk suitable for all ages from Willingham Woods to Tealby and back. This three mile walk will take in beautiful Wolds countryside and the chance to learn about our unique chalk streams. Walkers can enjoy a tea break at Tealby tea rooms half way round. 10am – 1.30pm.

• Friday August 25 – The big festival finale at Spout Yard, Louth, 11am to 2pm. Featuring live music, walkabout characters, and a prize giving for the Lincolnshire Chalk Streams poetry competition.

Ruth Craig, project officer, said: “The Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Festival offers some great ways for people to enjoy and celebrate this unique area of Lincolnshire.

“As well as practical activities, there’ll be guided family walks and fun events for children, so whether you’re looking to get your hands dirty and help with a stream clear up, enjoy a walk in the fresh air, or keep your children entertained during the summer holidays, there’ll be something for everyone.”

Booking is essential on some events, so make sure you don’t miss out. To book, please phone 01522 555780 or email chalkstreams@lincolnshire.gov.uk

To find out more, visit see the Lincolnshire Chalk Streams project website.