Talk on Horncastle industrial heritage

The Horncastle History and Heritage Society will welcome local historian Ken Redmore to give a talk entitled “Industrial Horncastle” at their meeting on Wednesday, September 21.

Horncastle has always been a working town, home not only to workers on the ‘shop floor’ but clerks, foremen and, of course, bosses.

The houses from that era are still in evidence, the owners’ grand houses in West Street, the successful traders in Queen Street and the workers in the streets of terraced houses.

Today, the town has major employers such as Polypipe, Forum and Mortons but they are on the industrial estates. A century ago, industry was in the town itself - brickyards in Southwells Lane, warehouses in West Street and maltings and leather works in just about every street.

The meeting is at the Admiral Rodney Hotel (7.30pm) Non-members £2 each.