Feathers ruffled in Horncastle!

Forget bread - this feathered family wanted a fish breakfast!

This large family of a whopping 25 ducks were disappointed last Thursday after waddling from the River Bain to Mantles in the Market Place for a fried fish breakfast - only to find it was closed!

Luckily, local mother and daughter Carmen and Clover Tuner were on hand to herd the feathered family back to the safety of the river.

Clover said: “We spotted them by Mantles but couldn’t just leave them there.”

The ducks made it safely back to the river - to the delight of onlookers.