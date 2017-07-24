Far from brassed off at Tanglewood

Have your say

Residents of Horncastle’s Tanglewood Care Home enjoyed a musical delight in the garden recently.

The town’s Banovallun Brass Junior Band went along to provide an afternoon of entertainment at the Louth Road home.

It provided a chance for residents and staff to get out in the summer sun and sit back to enjoy music from the younger members of the band supported by more seasoned performers.

This is just one of the many activities organised by the home’s activities co-ordinators throughout the year.