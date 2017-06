St Oswald’s Church in Rand near Wragby is holding a Garden Fete this Saturday (June 10).

The event will start at 2pm and include a raffle, tombola and garden games.

There will also be vintage cars and steam engines on display.

The event is in aid of St Oswald’s Church in the village and will take place at Church Farm LN8 5NJ.

For more information call Laura Ingall on 07775 438571.