Extended closure at Wragby Pool

Wragby Swimming Pool will have an extended closure at the end of the year in order for the bottom of the pool to be retiled.

The pool will close after the last session on Saturday, December 3, and will reopen on Monday, January 2.

The work has been made possible after the fundraising target was reached.

A very successful sponsored swim was organised by the committee members during the summer, when £1,569.10 was raised, with thanks extended to the swimmers and their sponsors for their generosity.

A further boost towards the total cost came through two donations of £1,000, which were very much appreciated by the pool committee.

The continued improvements to the facilities are made possible due to its continued success and increasing use by the public, with additional sessions being put on to meet the demand.

Swimming classes are also available for all age groups and extra family fun sessions are provided in school holidays.