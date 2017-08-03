Expensive tools stolen in Covenham burglary

Have your say

A burglary has taken place at a rural property in Covenham St Mary overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday (August 1-2).

Entry was forced into several wooden outbuildings and items were taken from inside.

These included a red Swiss Craft electricity generator, a red Echo chainsaw, a Draper imperial and metric socket set in an orange case, and a set of sheep shearers.

If you have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police by phoning 101 and quoting incident 113 of August 2.

In the meantime, residents are advised to be vigilant and report any suspicious circumstances to police.