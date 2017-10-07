Executive board recommends retaining Louth cattle market

Lincolnshire’s last surviving cattle market, in Louth, is one step closer to being saved after East Lindsey District Council’s executive board decided to recommend the retention and refurbishment of the facility.

The executive board made the recommendation at Louth Town Hall last week, following an overwhelming 84 per cent vote to save the site in a recent public consultation.

However, there is one more hurdle before the site’s future can be secured, as the executive board’s recommendation will be put forward to all 55 district councillors at the crunch meeting on October 11.

Ultimately, it will be these 55 district councillors who will make the final decision, and there will be concerns that the allure of a few million pounds of profit - which could be potentially be spent anywhere in the district - might sway some councillors in favour of selling the site for redevelopment.

At the meeting, Portfolio Holder for Rural Economy and Market Towns, Coun Adam Grist, said: “I am of the view that the recommendation being put to Council is positive for the local economy and the wider farming community.

Coun Richard Fry, Portfolio Holder for Finance, said that refurbishing the facility would cost at least £300,000 up front to ‘future proof’ it.

The final decision will be made at the Full Council meeting in Manby on October 11.