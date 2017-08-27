Executive Board meeting on cattle Market will take place at Louth Town Hall

ELDC’s Executive Board is due to consider consultation feedback and make a recommendation on the future of Louth Cattle Market at Louth Town Hall on September 27 - and, breaking with tradition, the meeting will be heard in Louth itself rather than at ELDC headquarters.

The Executive Board usually meets at their headquarters at Tedder Hall in Manby, but - given the high level of public interest in the future of the Cattle Market - they have decided to hold the meeting at a venue that can accommodate a greater number of people.

The meeting begins at 6pm on the day, and there will also be other items on the agenda.

For those unable to attend, the audio from the meeting will be broadcast live online at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk.

This follows a heated public meeting on the future of the existing site which took place two weeks ago, with over 300 people in attendance.

The overwhelming response from the audience was that they wished for the existing Cattle Market to be saved and refurbished - rather than sold off for retail development.

Councillor Craig Leyland (ELDC leader) said: “This is an important matter for the Executive Board to consider and we felt it only right that we go to a venue that would allow for more people to attend and hear the debate.

“I’d like to thank all those who took the time to provide their feedback so far during the consultation.

“We have a team processing the responses provided to help ensure the Executive Board fully understands the views of the whole community when making its recommendation to Council.”

The consultation remains open until Wednesday September 6, and residents and interested parties, including users of the Cattle Market facility, can have their say online at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/livestockmarket or by picking up a form from their local Community Access Point or Magna Vitae Leisure Centre.

The Full Council will consider the Executive Board’s recommendation on October 11, in a meeting which will take place at their headquarters in Manby.

The meeting will be broadcast live online, through the District Council’s website.