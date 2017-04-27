Executive backing for new Horncastle parking charges

Thirty minutes’ free ticketed parking will soon be introduced in Horncastle’s Market Place as part of a raft of changes agreed by East Lindsey District Council.

The authority says the new parking arrangements will ‘give a boost to businesses’ across East Lindsey.

The changes will come into effect this summer following a decision by ELDC’s executive board last Wednesday.

They agreed a new parking policy for the entire district.

The council says the various changes in tariffs- which also apply to ELDC owned car parks in Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Tattershall - are designed to increase footfall on the High Streets and encourage shoppers to stay for longer.

There has been a mixed response to the changes in Horncastle, with some businesses and residents backing the free parking but saying it should be extended for longer than 30 minutes.

The new policy was developed following a review of car parking data, consultation with local people and visitors and discussions with town and parish councils. The council adds the changes are a shift away from the previous ‘one size fits all’ district-wide approach to car parking to a position where the car parking arrangements in each town reflect local trading conditions.

Before the new arrangements can be introduced, ELDC has to publish a formal notification for a period of 28 days.

The new arrangements will be monitored over a 12-month trial period, during which time the Council has committed to no overnight charges on any of its car parks. The council says it can’t confirm an exact date when the changes will be implemented and recommends people should keep an eye on information boards in the car parks for the latest information.

Regular users of the car parks are also reminded that they can purchase permits, which provide significant reductions on the regular car parking tariffs. More information at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/parkingpermits