Ex-QEGS student hopes ‘Red Lamp’ will see light of day

She’s written more than 20 original plays and her adaptations of classic novels are performed at packed venues all over the country.

Now, Laura Turner is hoping to secure public backing in a bid to establish herself in the world of film.

Boston-born Laura, who attended Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle, has written a short film called Red Lamp.

The story of a young soldier and a French prostitute on the Western Front during the First World War, the film explores the futility of war, self-sacrifice and human resilience in the face of adversity.

It has been long-listed for The Pitch film competition.

The competition sees the public vote for their favourite film, with £30,000 available to the winners to actually make it.

Laura, from Tattershall, said: “The film is being made by Lincoln based production company Urban Apache Films and we would appreciate any support you might be able to give enormously, whether that’s giving us your vote, sharing with friends, colleagues and socials networks - anything and everything is hugely appreciated.

“It’s great to think we’re in with a chance of winning £30k to make the film, but only if we do well in a public vote.”

Some of Laura’s previous work has included scripts for Holby City and Eastenders. She now writes original online content for Eastenders.

Her short educational film ‘The Empty Throne’ won a Learning on Screen Award in April 2016 from the British Film Industry.

Meanwhile, Laura’s adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ will shortly be touring the country under the Chapterhouse Theatre banner, starting in Lincolnshire later this month.

The first date is at the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Friday, November 17, followed by a return ’home’ for Laura with a performance at the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa on Sunday, November 19. The production will move on to venues nationwide.

•To vote for Laura’s film Red Lamp visit www.enterthepitch.com/entry/red-lamp/