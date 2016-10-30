Event a great success say police

Police in Horncastle say an event held last Thursday to help people feel safe in their homes with the approach of darker winter nights was a great success.

The event, at the Community Centre, was designed to offer reassurance to vulnerable members of society, including the elderly.

Police were on hand to offer leaflets to deter ‘cold callers’ and unwanted visitors on Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Representatives of other organisations - including Age UK East Lindsey - were also available for help and advice on a range of issues, including the threat posed by scamming.