Epic walk continues for Lions

Four years ago a group of walkers from Horncastle Lions Club set off on an epic adventure walking the 150 miles of the Viking Way from Rutland Water to the Humber Bridge.

A year later they took in another 75 miles of the Yorkshire Wolds Way to Filey and last weekend walked another 25 miles along the scenic coast to Robin Hood’s Bay.

The Bay is the start point of the challenging Coast to Coast Walk from the North Sea to the Irish sea, devised by famous writer and broadcaster Alfred Wainwright.

Whether the Lions, most of whom are in their 70s, are up to it remains to be seen, but having now covered over 250 miles, the 192 mile stroll should be well within their capabilities.