Work on Waring will reduce town’s flood risk

The Environment Agency is carrying out a programme of work on the River Waring in Horncastle to reduce the risk of flooding.

Several residents have contacted the News to ask what the work on the river involved.

Dredging EMN-160112-102803001

Alison Coulling, Asset Performance Officer at the Environment Agency, said: “We’re currently carrying out de-silting works on the River Waring to maintain river conditions and flow and to reduce flood risk.

“Our teams should be on-site until the end of the week.

“This is part of our regular maintenance .

“Each year we assess the rivers Bain and Waring in Horncastle and carry out this work where our modelling data shows it will reduce flood risk.”

Local resident Peter Wilkinson welcomed the work but is hoping the Agency will clear silt and reeds from the Bain adjacent to the bridge at Horncastle Swimming Pool.

He said he was concerned the river was restricted to approximately a quarter of its usual width.

He added: “During times of high river levels, it’s critical flood waters drain away from the town as quickly as possible.”

○The Agency confirmed work on Horncastle’s £8.4m flood defence scheme near Hemingby is progressing and is due to be completed in the New Year.