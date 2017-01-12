Walkers group shows way to tidy Horncastle

Horncastle’s Walkers are Welcome Group has been busy tidying up the town’s neglected street scene.

Six members descended on Jubilee Way, armed with shovels, brushes and barrows.

Within two hours, the group had removed an estimated 2.5 tonnes of soil, weeds and litter from the paved verges, before loading the haul into David Roark’s tipping trailer.

Group chairman Gail Dymoke said: “I have to admit that the encroaching weeds growing along the sides of the town’s principal thoroughfare really irritated me. What an image for visitors.”

Walkers are Welcome is a loose federation of small towns in all the prime walking areas up and down Great Britain.