Rubbish job for Tetford volunteers

Tetford Volunteer Group turned out in sufficient numbers to form two teams - half covering the Salmonby to High Toynton route and the other half the Winceby area.

In just over two hours, around 40 bags were collected, together with tyres and broken plastic posts.

The group is supported by the Tetford & Salmonby Parish Council and sponsored by two residents of Tetford and six local businesses - Grange Farm Holiday Breaks, Brian Todd Homes, White Hart Inn, Aura Soma, Stratton Mercedes & Land Rover and Meridian Meats.