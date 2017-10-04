River clean up in Horncastle

Horncastle Group of RiverCare met again on Saturday for a clean-up of the River Waring between the Town Bridge and the junction with the River Bain.

The session yielded one supermarket trolley; two bicycles; a traffic cone; three footballs; a small surf board; a rucksack;together with three black sacks of bottles, drinks cans, polystyrene food containers and general rubbish

RiverCare is a national organisation under the wing of Keep Britain Tidy and is sponsored by Anglian Water.

The next session will be in November.