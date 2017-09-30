Enjoy life as a Roman at Lincoln Castle

Soldiers of the Imperial Army of Rome are set to invade Lincoln Castle in a special event next month.

On October 21 and 22, visitors will get to witness the military might of the Ermine Street Guard, as they take to the arena in the castle grounds practicing their combat skills, battle tactics and artillery firepower under the watchful eye of the Centurion.

Young visitors will also get the chance to take part in their own Roman drill and training sessions throughout the day, getting to grips with what it takes to be a Roman soldier.

For those who prefer the quieter side of Roman life, there will be falconry displays and top tips on how to look like a Roman - makeup made out of crocodile dung anyone?

Jon Hogan, public engagement manager, said: “There’s so much taking place at Lincoln Castle as part of our Romans event in October.

“The castle will come to life with the sights and sounds of Roman life as visitors get the chance to step back in time and find out what life was really like for those in AD90.

“From watching the Legionaries and Auxiliaries show off their fighting skills to seeing the bloody wounds of battle and stepping into the Roman wardrobe, there is something for everyone.”

The event runs from 11am to 4.30pm, with admission £13.50, concession £11, child £7.20, family £34.20, plus 10% discount for advance on-line bookings.

