Enjoy at Film on a Farm at Revesby!

Film on a Farm is a unique outdoor cinema experience and we are pleased to announce that Revesby Estate have partnered with them to bring you a screening of the iconic movie, Back to the Future.

Gates open at 7:00pm on Saturday May 27 at Revesby Park.

Come and join us at Revesby Estate to enjoy this iconic film outdoors in the idyllic setting of Revesby Park overlooking two fine country homes and grazing deer.

It is recommended that tickets are bought in advance through: - http://www.filmonafarm.co.uk/venues/revesby-estate/

Camping is also available for the evening (£15). Contact events@revesbyestate.co.uk or 01507 568395 to book.

A fully licensed bar and catering will be available plus deck chairs if you would like a VIP experience!

Whether it’s an evening to share with friends and family, or the perfect date night, Film on a Farm has it all. Settle down with a blanket and snuggle up under the stars to watch a classic movie.