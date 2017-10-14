Enjoy an evening of laughter in Louth

Looking for a fun-filled evening of fun and laughter? Then come along to Louth Riverhead Theatre for a night of comedy on Friday, October 20.

Riverhead Productions is hosting the evening and is back with another great line up of comedians that you’ll love.

On the night there will be Harry Stachini and Matt Hoss who will be warming up the stage before the main headliner for the event, Steve Bugeja (BBC New Comedy Award Winner).

They can’t wait to bring their comedy material to Louth. The event will start at 7.30pm, with doors opening from 7pm. Age advisory is 16+.

Tickets are only £9 standard and £7.50 for under 25s.

To book please call 01507 600350. The box office is open every from Monday to Saturday, between the hours of 10am-1pm. Or you can book online via: www.louthriverheadtheatre.com.