Emergency services condemn major hoax call in Alford

Police, fire engines and ambulances rushed to the scene of a reported gas leak and fire at a school in Alford on Saturday - only to discover that it was a hoax call.

Three fire engines, two police cars, an ambulance and the National Grid attended the scene at John Spendluffe school in the early afternoon, following a call to the emergency gas line which reported a gas leak and a fire.

The Mablethorpe & Alford Neighbourhood Policing Team condemned the hoax on Twitter, and stated that there would have been “others missing out on getting help” as a result.

A Lincolnshire Police spokeswoman said that there have been no arrests or charges at this stage (Monday, 1pm).

Call 101 if you have any information.