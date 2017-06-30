Emergency services attend collision in Mablethorpe

Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Alford Road, Mablethorpe, this afternoon (June 30).

Fire crews from Mablethorpe, Alford and Louth helped to free a woman from a vehicle after the emergency services were called shortly after 1pm today.

It is understood that neither the woman, nor anyone else, received significant injuries in the incident.

Lincolnshire Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

The Mablethorpe & Alford Neighbourhood Policing Team said on Twitter that it was ‘nothing serious’, but added that there is currently a diversion in place on the A1104 and A1031.

Motorists are advised to use Kent Avenue or travel via Trusthorpe instead.