Elliott’s a hit in Texas, Russia - and Horncastle!

Horncastle musician Elliott Morris is giving away free tickets to a concert in his home town to celebrate the success of his crowdfunding campaign.

The News revealed earlier this year that Elliott had launched the campaign to finance his first ever album.

Now, fans who pledged their support can see the award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist free of charge - as thanks for their support.

The concert will take place at Horncastle’s Lion Theatre on Friday December 2.

There will also be free downloads of the completed album for anyone who buys a ticket to the show before his PlegdeMusic crowdfunding campaign closes on November 16.

Elliott said: “It is incredible where the pledges are coming from.

“We’ve had them from places as far off as Nashville, Texas, Belgium, and Russia, alongside next-door neighbours, old teachers and childhood friends!”

When Elliott first announced plans for a free concert, he had received 50 per cent of his target figure. Now, that has risen to 89 per cent.

When he reaches 100 per cent, any extra mnoney will go towards men’s mental health charity CALM.

Elliott added: “Crowdfunding means that people I’ve played to along the road can directly become involved in creating my first album.

“I have played these songs up and down the country and met many great music fans. It only seems natural to include them in the next step.”

It has been a busy 2016 for Elliott, who started with a Celtic Connections spot in Glasgow followed by a support slot to American singer Aoife O’Donovan at her UK album launch in London.

He then hit the road with Canadian roots rockers the Bros Landreth, supporting them on their debut UK tour.

Other notable shows this year have included opening for Cara Dillon, headline dates at The Troubadour in London and, most recently, sharing a bill with Badly Drawn Boy at Barking Folk Festival. He then toured Scotland where he enjoyed sell-out shows.

Anyone who hasn’t pledged support for the album can still attend the concert on December 2. Tickets are £8 and any bought before November 16 entitle the purchaser to a free download of the album when it comes out next Spring.

Elliott said: “Tickets are available from Horncastle Music Shop,” says Morris. “However, if you have already pledged, that counts as your ticket too! All you need to do is get in touch through my PledgeMusic page to let us know you’re coming.”