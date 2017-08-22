Electricity works in Horncastle enter ‘final stage’

Work to upgrade the electricity network in Horncastle is heading into its final stage and will be fully complete by December.

Electricity distributor Western Power Distribution (WPD) has been upgrading Horncastle’s primary electricity substation and laying new cable in a scheme which improves supply reliability to 1,000 homes in the area..

The initial work began in February to place underground around 4km of overhead line to free-up land for additional housing in the Langton Hill and Thimbleby Hill areas, while accommodating the extension of Polypipe’s manufacturing plant at its base on Boston Road Industrial Estate.

The latest phase of the project involves the laying of new cable between the substation on Hemingby Lane in Horncastle and Thornton Le Fen.

The work started this month on Louth Road, Stanhope Road, East Street, Mareham Lane and to the rear of Boston Industrial Estate.

Cable laying will then continue along Boston Road and Fifty Acre Lane towards Thornton Le Fen.

All work will be carried out at off peak times on major roads to ease traffic flows.

Phil Woodcock, WDP Team Manager for the area, said: “WPD is committed to investing in its network to further improve supply reliability and customer service levels.

“This investment will safeguard electricity supplies for customers in the region for years to come by improving the infrastructure and security of our network.

Added Phil: “Our aim is to keep any disruption to an absolute minimum.

“We’re continuing to liaise with Lincolnshire County Council on a daily basis to schedule our works in the area, and we’ll also be speaking with bus companies and keeping customers and business along the route informed by letter.”