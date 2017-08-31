ELDC set to deliver progress report on Langton Hill homes

Progress on a major new housing development in Horncastle will be outlined at a meeting of the Town Council’s planning committee next Monday (September 4).

Developers have already secured permission to build up to 250 homes at a site on Langton Hill.

ELDC planning officer Andy Booth is due to give a statement to the town council on the latest state of the development.

Residents and the town council had opposed the plans but a Government inspector overturned an ELDC decision to refuse the development.

A series of conditions were attached - including a stipulation that developers must make improvements to the junction of Langton Hill, the A158 and West Street.

Other conditions include landscaping and drainage.

Mr Booth will outline what has been agreed with the developers - and when work could start.

Residents are keen to see improvements to the junction amid concerns the new homes will lead to an increase in traffic.

People living in the West Street area have also been calling for changes to be made to improve the safety and traffic flow.

There have been some suggestions that any plans for the junction could be affected by a new town by-pass - and the proposed Crowders development on the A158.