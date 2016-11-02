ELDC approves Local Plan for final consultation and submission to Government

East Lindsey District Council has this afternoon (Wednesday) approved its Local Plan for final consultation and submission to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate.

The Plan, which is made up of two documents – the Core Strategy and Settlement Proposals Document - sets out the planning policies that will guide how the area will respond to an increasing population and changes in lifestyle over the next 20 years.

The Plan also looks to “ensure that housing, employment land, schools, shops and other facilities are provided for, while preserving and enhancing what is special” about the District.

Before the Plan is submitted to Government, the Council must undertake a second and final phase of public consultation.

The consultation will take place between November 30, 2016 and January 25, 2017.

In line with legislative procedures for Local Plan development the consultation will ask three questions:

• Is the Plan legally compliant?

• Is the Plan sound in terms of conformity with national planning policy?

• Does the Plan comply with the Duty to Co-operate?

Any representations made during the final phase of consultation should state clearly what the respondent wants changing and why, and should provide evidence to support those proposals. Respondents should also provide wording, where relevant, for the changes proposed. These will be sent to the Planning Inspector for consideration as part of the examination process, which is likely to be early 2017.

The Inspector will look at the representations and hold hearings in public if felt necessary and may make recommendations to modify the Plan.

To view the Plan or take part in the consultation, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/localplan