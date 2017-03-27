Egg-citing family fun at Horncastle St Mary’s

A free family fun event will be held at St Mary’s Church in Horncastle on Sunday, April 2, from 4pm to 6pm.

Celebrate Easter will explore the Easter story through fun crafts, snacks and an Easter treasure hunt.

“The Light Party in October was a great success,” said the Rev Sam Parsons.

“Many parents asked us when the next event would be, so we have responded to their call and would love to invite every family with children of primary school age (four to 11) to come along and share the occasion with us.”

As well as the activities, every child will also take home an Easter gift from St Mary’s.

“We’re getting really enthused,” added the Rev Sam.

“If you missed the Light Party, then make sure you come along to our Celebrate Easter event and find out what everyone has been talking about - and it’s free to all.”

Children must be accompanied by an adult.