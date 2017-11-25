Tattershall students talk themselves to the top

Students from the Barnes Wallis Academy are proving to top of the debating class.

The Tattershall-based Academy is part of the David Ross Education Trust which has launched a brand-new debating programme across its 34 schools .

The programme aims to ‘stimulate inspiring classroom group discussions’ that focus on a range of current affairs topics.

Emma Day, principal at Barnes Wallis, said: “This unique programme will help inspire students to become their confident, academic best in the classroom and the workplace.”