Taking learning outside at Donington on Bain

Pupils at Donington on Bain Primary School enjoyed a week of outdoor learning recently.

The school is lucky to have lots of outdoor space where children can learn through the environment and teaching assistant, Nicki Smith had created a week packed full of outdoor learning activities.

They built go-karts out of scrap materials, made clay faces, built structures out of wooden planks to see who could make the most stable example, created corn dollies, made leather key rings, built bird boxes - the list is endless.