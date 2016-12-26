Seasonal treat for Kirkby on Bain pupils, staff and governors

The whole of Kirkby on Bain School was invited to a full Christmas lunch of roast turkey and all the trimmings at Coningsby Community Hall in the last week of term.

This unique event sees all the children, together with staff and Governors, being transported to the hall where a group of parents had prepared the lunch for everyone to enjoy.

Kirkby on Bain School Christmas lunch EMN-161221-122358001

This was followed by entertainment provided by the children to thank those who had helped to cook and serve the food.

The children were then bussed back to school with a variety of treats provided for them, after which all the helpers were able to sit down and enjoy their own lunch.

“This annual event has been running for more than 30 years and is something which all those involved look forward to,” said Paul Brewster, chairman of governors.