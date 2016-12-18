Schools praised for league table success

Lincolnshire County Council has praised local primary schools for their performance in the latest education league tables.

The government figures, based on the latest National Curriculum Key Stage 2 test results, show impressive performances from pupils in Horncastle, Louth and Market Rasen.

At Horncastle Community Primary School, 62 per cent of pupils achieved the expected standard in reading, 66 per cent in writing and 72 per cent in maths. A total of 55 per cent of pupils achieved the standard in all three subjects.

At Louth Kidgate Primary Academy, 67 per cent of pupils achieved the expected standard in reading, 84 per cent in writing and 82 per cent in maths. A total of 61 per cent of pupils achieved the standard in all three subjects.

And at Market Rasen Church of England Primary School, 76 per cent of pupils achieved the expected standard in reading, 78 per cent in writing and 76 per cent in maths. A total of 66 per cent of pupils achieved the standard in all three subjects.

Lincolnshire County Council executive member for children’s services, Coun Patricia Bradwell praised schools in all three areas.

She said: “The schools in and around Market Rasen, Horncastle and Louth have performed really well this year.

“The area’s results are slightly above the Lincolnshire average and broadly in line with the national expectations.”

And Coun Bradwell said local pupils, and teachers, should feel proud of the latest results.

She said: “I think both pupils and teachers can be proud of their achievements and should be congratulated.”