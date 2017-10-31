Scheme to celebrate its achievements at Woodall Spa venue

A scheme which aims to double the proportion of disadvantged young people going to university will celebrate its achievements in Woodhall Spa on Wednesday.

About 50 guests are expected to be at Woodhall Spa Manor on Wednesday, November 1, including the Mayor of Lincoln, and other representatives from universities in Lincoln.

The event will celebrate LiNCHigher, part of a wider national initiative (NCOP) funded by the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE) to raise aspirations amongst young people.

It will run from 3pm to 7pm, and will feature talks and networking opportunities.

Project officer Natalie Poole said: “Our celebration event will bring together key stakeholders to encourage discussions around skills needs, higher education and Lincolnshire’s business community.

Led in Lincolnshire by Bishop Grosseteste University, the aim is to meet government targets to improve access to higher education.

Since forming in January 2017, the project team, consortium partners and delivery partners have worked to change attitudes towards higher education, improve knowledge surrounding options for young people, and raise aspirations within the community.

Project officer Natalie Poole said: “LiNCHigher is committed to offering information, advice and guidance for the young people of Lincolnshire and promoting local opportunities for their futures.

“We hope to inspire a new generation of students to grow and realise their aspirations while studying in or outside of Lincolnshire.

Professor Jayne Mitchell, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Bishop Grosseteste University, said: “This celebration event will showcase our successes so far, introduce new stakeholders to the project and discuss plans for the future.

“It should be a fabulous event and I’m looking forward to welcoming our guests as chair of the LiNCHigher Governance Board.”

The LiNCHigher scheme will run for two years until December 2018, and possibly beyond that date.