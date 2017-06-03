Horncastle QEGS class of ‘8 is all set to get together again

Final preparations are underway for a re-union of former Queen Elizabeth Grammar School pupils - and it could attract people from the other side of the world.

Sarah Atherton is organising the re-union which is for the year group that left QEGS in 1987.

Although it is 30 years since many of the pupils last saw each other, she has managed to contact the vast majority of them.

However, she is still looking to contact around nine of her former classmates but is hoping for a big turn-out at the reunion at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa on July 1.

Sarah has set up a ‘closed group’ page on Facebook and says the response has been incredible.

She explained: “We’ve heard from someone living in Austrlia who will be in this country in July and they are hoping to attend.

“There’s someone else living in Tanzania and again, they are looking to come.

“It’s amazing and it will be tremendous to see everyone together again.

“I’m sure there will be some interesting stories and memories.”

Sarah has a photograph of the year group, taken in the Sixth Form. However, she says pupils who left at the end of the fifth form are also welcome to attend.

*Anyone wanting details can contact Sarah by email at sarah.atherton@yahoo.co.uk.