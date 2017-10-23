Harvest at St Andrew’s, Woodhall Spa

St Andrew’s Primary School in Woodhall Spa welcomed their new Bishop’s Visitor, Frank Wells, during their Harvest Festival.

The Rev Major from St Peter’s Church led the service, introducing Mr Wells as the new Bishop’s Visitor, who will be closely working with the school; providing support and advice, as well as leading some collective worships.

The children and their families donated a plethora of food for the Nomad Trust in Lincoln, and in partnership with St Peter’s Church, meant a substantial amount of produce was donated to the charity.