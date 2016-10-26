Harvest at Bucknall

Bucknall Primary School enjoyed a day of Harvest Festival activities, which began a Service of Thanksgiving in St Margaret’s Church.

Afterwards, everyone made their way to the village hall, where a delicious Harvest lunch was served, before heading back to school for an afternoon of activities.

Thanks go to the Friends of Bucknall School for organising the lunch and Harvest Fair, and to

Minting Park Farms, who donated all the rolled pork shoulder for lunch, Leagate Farm Shop, for the vegetables and Tesco Horncastle, Co-op Foodstores Horncastle, Co-op Woodhall Spa and Heathers’ Fruit & Veg, who all donated items for the lunch.

The whole day was a resounding success, with £280.61 being raised towards the £500 needed to purchase new reading books for the children.