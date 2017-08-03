Graduation day for Donington on Bain pre-schoolers

Have your say

Donington on Bain Pre-School held a special ‘graduation’ ceremony for the young children who are preparing to move up to primary school in the autumn.

Twelve youngsters graduated on the day, and eight of them will be heading to Donington on Bain Primary School in September.

The graduation ceremony involved games, children’s entertainment, a buffet, and hot drinks for the grown-ups.

If your child is reaching pre-school age and you would like to find out more about the the preschoool, call 07753 527099.