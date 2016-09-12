Could you help shape St Lawrence future?

The federation which is responsible for St Lawrence School in Horncastle is looking for people to join their governing body to become ‘Academy Advocates’.

Executive head Lea Mason said: “We are looking for professionals within the local community to support and challenge our leadership team through being part of our Academy Advocate Board (previously known as local governing body).

“Following becoming academies, we have reviewed the role of the Trust Board and the Academy Advocates so there are clear differences.”

The key responsibilities of the Academy Advocate committee include:

○helping the schools to set high standards by planning for the school’s future

○being a critical friend to the school, offering support but asking questions

○helping the school respond to the needs of parents and the community.

Ms Mason stressed the role is not to intervene in the day-to-day management of the school which is the job of the head but to ‘support and challenge’ by asking questions.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the role should contact Ms Mason at: Lea.Mason@lwf.lincs.sch.uk

Meanwhile, the federation is also celebrating after St Lawrence’s ‘sister’ school - St Bernard’s in Louth - received an outstanding report from Ofsted.

Ms Mason said: “I am very proud of all the staff and students who continue to show the progress they have made.

“ As a leadership team,we feel it is imperative that we never stand still and, as such, continue to build on our successes and create opportunities for all our young people across the federation and beyond.”