Barnes Wallis top of national class says chief

The chief executive of the the Trust which runs the Barnes Wallis Academy in Tattershall says recent GCSE results show it is one of the most improved schools in the country.

Wendy Marshall, Chief Executive of the David Ross Education Trust, has challenged students to prove that the results were not a one-off.

Ms Marshall said: “As a Trust, we have a strong track record of improving academic outcomes in rural secondaries.

“Looking at the national picture from previous years, these (GCSE) results are likely to show that Barnes Wallis is amongst the most improved schools, not just in the county, but in the whole country.

“These results are the step change that we have been working so hard to achieve.

“I have every confidence that they will now be the platform for more success, ensuring that Barnes Wallis is an academy that every member of the community can be proud of.”

David Lancaster, Executive Principal, at Barnes Wallis, described the results as ‘the best for over a generation’.

He said:“Across every measure our students and staff have set new standards. They can hold their heads up high.”

Several parents and students have praised the transformation at the Academy after the site’s future was in doubt when it was known as Gartree Community School.