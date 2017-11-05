Bardney pupils take part in service

Pupils from Bardney School will be taking part in the annual children’s Service of Remembrance at the International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln on November 10.

Over 250 pupils from seven schools will be involved. The service will end with children laying poppies in the Walls ofNames.

This year, the schools’ travel costs are being supported through the Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire (AHL) Schools programme.

Officials from the AHL will be attending the service, along with representatives of the Royal British Legion . The service starts at 10.15,