East Midlands Ambulance Service named UK Emergency Services Team of the Year

The East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) have picked up a national award at the UK Heart Safe Awards.

The EMAS Community Response Team won the Emergency Services Team of the Year Award at the event in Manchester on Friday October 7.

L-R Mary Spier, Steve Pratten and Mandy Lowe from the Community Response Team prior to the awards event.

EMAS Head of Community Response, Michael Barnett-Connolly, said: “We are delighted to win the award in recognition of our regional Community Public Access Defibrillator (CPAD) initiative and collaborative work with the Fire Service and CFR colleagues across the East Midlands.

“Thanks to our initiatives we are helping more lives to be saved through early resuscitation and defibrillation.

“Well done everyone, a great achievement by the whole CFR and co-responder community.”