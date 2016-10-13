East Lindsey trio take top awards

Brackenborough Hall Coach House Holidays, Scamans Eggs and the Railway Tavern all scooped awards at the Select Lincolnshire Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards 2016 held this week.
The award ceremony took place at Lincoln Minster School and celebrated the food and farming industry across the county.
Brackenborough Hall Coach House Holidays won Sell-Caterer of the Year, Scamans Eggs won Producer of the Year and the Railway Tavern won Pub of the Year.
Competition was high for the East Lindsay area as a large number of businesses were also awarded Highly Commended certificates.
They included Meridian Meats from Louth in the Grower of the Year category, Scamans Eggs in the Retailer of the Year, Brackenborough Hall Coach House Holidays for Business Tourism of the Year, Kirkstead Old Mill in Tattershall, Woodhall Spa for B&B of the Year.
R J Hirst Butchers in Woodhall Spa were highly commended in two categories - Retailer of the Year and Producer of the Year, and Village Limits from Woodhall Spa came Highly Commended in the Pub of the Year category.
The evening was compered by BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Melvyn Prior and featured a three course feast produced by Lincoln Minster kitchen’s head chef Robert Smith and Chartwells National Executive Chef Graham Odgen.
The meal included a selection of local produce from Select Lincolnshire members, including Redhill Farm Free Range Pork, Alfred Enderby Smoked Fish, Glentham Farming Company, The Lincoln Tea and Coffee Company, Dennetts Ice Cream and Tom Woods Beer.
Councillor Colin Davie, Executive Member of Economic Development spoke about the night saying: “Congratulations to all the winners and shortlisted businesses that were recognised in this year’s awards.
“This was an opportunity to celebrate the wealth of talent in Lincolnshire and highlight the many successes of local businesses. I hope this will encourage even more people to select Lincolnshire”.
Gillian Richardson, Business Development Manager of Select Lincolnshire said: “We are extremely grateful to those who made this year’s awards possible, and we are proud to be part of a brand which gets to showcase and celebrate the real work of Lincolnshire’s food and farming industry.
“Some of our members have gone on to enter the National Visit England Awards, and we wish them all the best of luck in flying the Lincolnshire flag. We hope everyone had a wonderful evening and we look forward to doing it all again next year.”
The annual awards are organised by Select Lincolnshire for Food, part of Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, and recognises and rewards all the people and businesses behind Lincolnshire’s booming billion pound food and farming industry.
The evening was a complete success with guests tucking into a delicious and freshly prepared three course dinner, meeting new friends in the industry and celebrating the success of their peers.
The Select Awards mark a special and memorable occasion for businesses within the food and farming industry across Lincolnshire, providing an opportunity for businesses to have a relaxed evening out of work and congratulate themselves on the hard work and hours they put into making Lincolnshire a pinpoint destination for quality local produce and tourism in the U.K.
Winners included:
Tea Room of the Year
Uncle Henry’s from Grayingham, Gainsborough
Highly Commended – Hall Farm Park, Market Rasen and Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, Caistor
Restaurant of the Year
The Comfy Duck (Oaklands Hall Hotel), Laceby
Highly Commended The White Hart Hotel, Lincoln and Stokes at the Collection, Lincoln.
Self-Caterer of the Year
Brackenborough Hall Coach House Holidays, near Louth
Highly Commended -Manor House Stables, Martin and Elms Farm Cottage, Swineshead near Boston
B&B of the Year
Caxton House, Skegness
Highly Commended – Kirkstead Old Mill, Kirkstead Woodhall Spa and The Grange, East Barkwith
Hotel of the Year
White Hart Hotel, Lincoln.
Highly Commended – Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby
Caterer/Venue of the Year
Elms Farm Cottages, Swineshead near Boston
Highly Commended - Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby, Stokes at the Collection, Lincoln and White Hart Hotel, Lincoln
Wholesaler of the Year
The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company, Lincoln
Highly Commended - Stoke Tea & Coffee, Lincoln and Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham
Retailer of the Year
Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham
Highly Commended - Ownsworth’s Rapeseed Oil, Fulbeck, R J Hirst, Woodhall Spa and Scamans Eggs, Louth
Producer of the Year
Scamans Eggs, Louth
Highly Commended - Ownsworth’s Rapeseed Oil, Fulbeck, R J Hirst, Woodhall Spa and Stokes Tea & Coffee, Lincoln
Grower of the Year
Ownsworth’s Rapeseed Oil, Fulbeck
Highly Commended - Meridian Meats, Louth
Pub of the Year
The Railway Tavern, Aby
Highly Commended - Tower Hotel, Lincoln and Village Limits, Woodhall Spa.
Teaching/Educational Establishment of the Year
The Manor House Stables, Martin
Highly Commended - Lincoln Minster School, Lincoln and Stokes Tea & Coffee, Lincoln.
Business of the Year
Oaklands Hall Hotel, Laceby
Highly Commended - Brackenborough Hall Coach House Holidays, near Louth and Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company, Lincoln
People’s Choice Award
Manor Farm Shop, Swineshead
Highly Commended - Angels Desserts, Lincoln and Stokes Tea & Coffee, Lincoln