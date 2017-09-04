East Lindsey tourism economy tops £600 million for the first time

The economic value of tourism to East Lindsey has seen a significant increase, topping £600,000,000 for the first time in 2016.

The most recent STEAM report (a measurement of tourism) has shown that the economic impact of the industry has increased by just over 3 per cent between 2015 (£584m) and 2016.

The report also shows an increase in the number of visitor days over the same period to 11.63 million.

Just last week, a similar report was published looking at the value of the economy in the Lincolnshire Wolds and Market Towns, which also demonstrated significant growth.

Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy, Councillor Steve Kirk, said: “It’s pleasing to see that the value of the visitor economy continues to increase year on year. Whilst the summer months remain extremely popular on the coast there is a clear focus in our efforts to extend the season to create more year-round tourism and employment.”

Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, added: “Tourism is hugely important for the economy in East Lindsey and the year on year growth that we’re continuing to see in the sector is positive. Through partnership working for the business community we want to help ensure this trend continues.”

Chairman of the Greater Lincolnshire Visitor Economy Board, Chris Baron, said: “This is positive news for the area.

“The report is reflective of the amount of investment that is being put in to many tourist attractions, providing visitors and families with a unique experience that they want to repeat”.