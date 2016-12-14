East Lindsey: Rise in unemployment benefit claimants

The number of working age people claiming Jobseekers’ Allowance (JSA) in East Lindsey has risen slightly compared to this time last year - but has seen a significant drop since 2010.

Employment statistics released today (Wednesday) show that, across East Lindsey, there are currently 1535 JSA claimants - a rise of 55 since last November.

In the 18-24 age category there are currently 370 JSA claimants, representing an increase of five claimants since last November.

Further unemployment benefit claimants have already moved over to Universal Credit rather than JSA, although there are currently no figures available for this, However, a spokesman for the Department for Work and Pensions said that seasonal workers who have transferred over to Universal Credit have found it “very supportive” as it allows them to simply adjust their claim on a seasonal basis, rather than close it altogether and re-open it each year.

• Figures for individual Job Centres in East Lindsey.

At the Louth Job Centre, there are currently 370 JSA claimants (40 more than last year), of which 110 are aged 18-24 (10 more than last year).

At the Skegness Job Centre, there are currently 960 JSA claimants (60 more than last year), of which 200 are aged 18-24 (no change on last year).

• For more information about the national employment figures, click here.