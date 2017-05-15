DVSA issue vehicle recall warning - is yours on the list?

The DVSA have issued a list of vehicles that are currently wanted for recall for safety reasons as part of the DVSA safety recall scheme.
Owners of the following vehicles are advised to contact the manufacturer to arrange for the problem to be fixed or replaced.
If your vehicle is recalled for a safety reason, you’ll usually be sent a letter by the manufacturer telling you why it’s being recalled, what you need to do next and who you should contact.
However, you won’t get a letter if the manufacturer doesn’t have your contact details.
You won’t usually have to pay for any repairs or parts under a safety recall.
You can check the full vehicle recall list here
The list of vehicles wanted for recall:
Honda: Accord, Accord Tourer, Civic Hybrid, CR-V, Jazz and Legend - Airbag may fail to deploy correctly
Chrysler: Dodge Journey and Grand Voyager - Airbag may malfunction
Jeep: Wrangler - Airbag circuit may be compromised
Fiat: 500X - Loss of drive
Jeep: Cherokee and Renegade - Transaxle wiring has been incorrectly fitted
Toyota: Mirai - Electric fuel cell system may stop running
Suzuki: Grand Vitara - Driver may be unable to change/select gear
VW: Golf, Tiguan, Touran, Scirroco, Passat, Up!, Transporter and Crafter - Airbag/belt tensioners may not trigger in event of an accident
Mercedes-Benz: ML - Front suspension arm may not be tightened correctly
Mercedes-Benz: E-Class - Steering column switch module may become inoperative
Fiat: Ducato - Camshaft may fail
Mercedes-Benz: Atego - Earthing lug on engine mounting bolt may break
Hino: 300 Series (Euro 5) - Wiring harness may be damaged
Hino: 300 Series - Fuel filter/accumulator may crack
Jeep: Renegade - Side window airbags may fail to deploy
Nissan: Cabstar - Incorrect body width could restrict rear visabiity
Porsche: 911 and 718 - Incorrect detonators fitted to front passenger airbags
BMW: Drivers airbag inflator fitted as replacement on 3,5 and X5 vehicles - Drivers airbag may deploy incorrectly
Vauxhall: Adam and Corsa D - Handbrake may disengage
Porsche: Macan - Front passenger airbags may be deactivated
Bentley: Bentayga Diesel - Steering power assistance may be lost
BMW: 1-Series, X1, Z4 and 3-Series - Plug in contact cable may malfunction
Mercedes-Benz Bus: Citaro - Faulty spline on universal joint of steering spindle
Renault: Megane IV - Child lock may deactivate
Peugeot: 208 - Spoiler may detach
Renault: Megane IV - Clutch may not engage fully
Mercedes-Benz: GLA, ML, GLC, CLA, SLK, C-Class, E-Class, CL, CLS and S-Class - Faulty control unit may cause vehicle to perform outside specification
Mercedes-Benz: Atego - Axle bracket may detach
Volvo Bus: B5TL and B8R - Exhaust emission criteria is not met
Mann & Hummel: WK 939/14 x - Filter may leak
Honda Motorcycles: GI 1800A Goldwing - Airbag may fail to deploy correctly
Piaggio: MP3 Yourbon 300 - Rear brake hose may be incorrectly routed
Yamaha: MT09/A, MT09TRA * XSR900 - Handlebar mountings may detach
Polaris: Sportsman Touring (850 SP and XP 1000) - Side panel may contact exhaust
Almost Done!
Registering with Horncastle News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.