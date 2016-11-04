Drivers putting lives at risk say residents

Police in Horncastle have promised to act on complaints by residents about safety issues on several roads in the town.

There have been complaints that ‘inconsiderate drivers’ are ignoring traffic regulations on Banks Street, Foundry Street and Queen Street.

A number of people have contacted the News to claim lives are being put at risk as a result.

In Banks Street, it is alleged vehicle owners are failing to observe ‘turn left only’ signs and driving straight into the High Street - across the busy A153.

And in Foundry Street and Queen Street there are claims cars, lorries and coaches are using both routes as ‘rat runs’ to avoid notorious snarl-ups on Boston Road.

Both Foundry Street and Queen Street are designated as ‘access only’ roads.

Local resident Alison Collins told the News: “We’re fed up with the traffic on Queen Street, especially when the schools are coming out.

“It should be a quiet residential street but you get cars, lorries and now coaches and they are just using it as a rat run to avoid Boston Road.

“There’s parked cars, loads of kids about and a lot of these vehicles are breaking the speed limit. It’s an accident waiting to happen.

“The regulations are there for a reason and they should be enforced.”

Regarding Banks Street, several residents said vehicle owners were ignoring the ‘turn left’ signs.

One resident said: “I was almost cleaned out crossing the road at the top of High Street.

“I saw a white van at the junction of Banks Street and the Bull Ring but I never expected him to come straight across.

“It (the van) missed me - and a woman pushing a pram - by inches.

“The are signs in Banks Street saying there is no access to High Street but no-one bothers.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen.”

Town based PCSO Nigel Wass said officers were aware of the issues and stressed Banks Street, Foundry Street and Queen Street were patrolled on a regular basis.

He said that where appropriate, action would be taken against vehicle owners.

He added: “There have been a few complaints - especially about Queen Street and Foundry Street. We do patrol these roads but we can’t be everywhere all the time.”