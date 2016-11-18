Donkey needed for historic mime in Rasen

Organisers of Market Rasen’s historic Christmas mime are looking for a docile donkey to take part in this year’s production.

The mime has taken place every four years in the town since at least the early 1950s, but could go back to much earlier.

Plans are already well underway for this year’s production, on Monday December 19 at 6.30pm, using the auction shed as the stable where Jesus was born and the Aston Arms as the Inn.

With live sheep and a cow in the stable it promises to be the usual breathtaking spectacle.

“Unfortunately though, the people who normally lend a donkey, are unable to help as they have moved, “ said producer Mike Eckersley, who is appealing for anyone who can help, to get in touch.

“The donkey doesn’t have to be ridden, as long as it can walk alongside Mary and Joseph on a lead rein.”

If you can help, call Mike on 07967 177670.