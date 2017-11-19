Donate unwanted gifts to the elderly

A Horncastle woman is collecting unwanted gifts to give to the elderly this Christmas - and she wants the local community to get involved.

Tanya Hudson will be collecting donations and unwanted gifts until Monday December 18, to bring a bit of Christmas joy to elderly people in the local area.

Items such as toiletries, ornaments, jigsaw puzzles, and clean socks are just a few of the ideas that Tanya has suggested for donations.

The gifts do not have to be wrapped, as Tanya will be spending her spare time wrapping them up nicely.

Tanya is happy to collect donations (Horncastle only) or you are welcome to drop them off at 59 Prospect Street, Horncastle, LN9 5BA

Tanya is also hoping to get a group of people together to go carol singing in Horncastle in the

run-up to Christmas.

Call Tanya on 07837 274953 for more details.