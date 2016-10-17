District is ‘second worst’ for diabetes

East Lindsey has been named as the second-highest area for the prescription of Type 2 Diabetes medications, according to new data.

The data, released by analytics company EXASOL, shows that East Lindsey is second in the listof 326 districts in England, with regards to the number of Type 2 Diabetes prescriptions, behind Newham in London.

South Holland district is narrowly in third place, meaning that two of the top three districts listed are in Lincolnshire.

The data captures every GP prescription dispensed at all pharmacies across England, and runs from August 2010 to July 2016.

According to the data, there has been a drastic increase in Type 2 Diabetes patients over this period. In 2011, there were 26 million prescriptions across England, which rose to 35 million prescriptions by 2015 - a rise of approximately one third.

EXASOL’s data shows that there is now expected to be 5,000,000 Type 2 Diabetes diagnoses in 2020 - five years sooner than previously thought - and was described in the research as an ‘epidemic’ which is ‘worse than previously thought’.

The data also shows that, in the first six months of 2016, the number of prescriptions of Type 2 Diabetes medications was already up by more than 8 per cent compared to the same period the year before.

Dr Peter Holmes, GP and Chair, Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We have a high level of diabetes in this part of the country; this is in part because we have a high level of obesity, but is also because we have an older population, many of whom have moved into our region, bringing their diabetes with them.”